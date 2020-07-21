Trump and his allies have already blown a billion dollars on his reelection

Trump's re-election campaign and supporting political action committees have already spent $983m to try and secure him a second term, a record for this point in a presidential run, reports The Washington Post. Joe Biden's spending trails so far behind as to be both reassuring (he has a double-digit polling lead anyway) and alarming (quantity has a quality of its own.)
Despite the historic spending, Trump has been slipping in national polls and approval ratings amid the spread of the coronavirus and a weakened economy. Biden holds a double-digit lead nationally and Trump faces a narrow path to victory through electoral college majority in battleground states, according to a Washington Post analysis.
It's funny how threadbare the results of the spending seem to be--a handful of amateurish campaign ads and sparsely-attended rallies--and tempting to imagine that his campaign is acting as a cash funnel to the proverbial swiss accounts he'll end up exiled to. But the spending has hardly begun, and that prospective Biden win is nowhere near secure. A lot of people will be debagged and defenestrated should Trump be turfed out of office and the incentives to keep him in it are vast
EU designates 750 billion-euro COVID-19 recovery fund to help member states mitigate economic crash
The ACLU says it is suing the administration of Donald Trump “for imprisoning Michael Cohen in retaliation for his plans to publish a book” critical of the president.
Trump outspent Biden in June by $13.4 million dollars. Also, in June Trump also spent about twice what he spent the month prior.
