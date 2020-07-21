/ Xeni Jardin / 7:15 pm Tue Jul 21, 2020

U.S. reports over 1,000 coronavirus deaths for first time in two weeks

Tuesday’s reported deaths from the coronavirus outbreak have exceeded 1,000 for the first time in two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. (via CNN).

A Reuters tally came up with the same count.

After weeks of declining fatalities, there were more than 5,200 U.S. COVID-19 deaths in the week ended July 19, up 5% from the previous seven days, a Reuters analysis found. That was the second successive week of rising deaths.

Nearly 142,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, a toll that experts warn will likely surge following recent record spikes in case numbers and an alarming rise in hospitalizations in many states.