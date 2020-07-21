U.S. reports over 1,000 coronavirus deaths for first time in two weeks

Tuesday’s reported deaths from the coronavirus outbreak have exceeded 1,000 for the first time in two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. (via CNN).
A Reuters tally came up with the same count.
After weeks of declining fatalities, there were more than 5,200 U.S. COVID-19 deaths in the week ended July 19, up 5% from the previous seven days, a Reuters analysis found. That was the second successive week of rising deaths.
Nearly 142,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, a toll that experts warn will likely surge following recent record spikes in case numbers and an alarming rise in hospitalizations in many states.
EU designates 750 billion-euro COVID-19 recovery fund to help member states mitigate economic crash
The ACLU says it is suing the administration of Donald Trump “for imprisoning Michael Cohen in retaliation for his plans to publish a book” critical of the president.
Trump outspent Biden in June by $13.4 million dollars. Also, in June Trump also spent about twice what he spent the month prior.
We all know about the power and abilities of Photoshop. From changing eye color to turning an image into a painting to all the ways Photoshop users can reshape narratives in the White House, the capabilities of a skilled editor to transform reality with the tools in Adobe’s legendary program are jaw-dropping. Yet all those […]
If you enjoy the outdoors, you know that it’s not necessarily any scarier at night than it is during the day. But it sure can seem that way when you’re using a traditional flashlight that effectively gives you tunnel vision: You see just the spot where you aim and nothing else. That’s why the H2 Headlamp […]
If your company makes it out of this COVID 19-fueled nightmare one day, you may well have the cloud to thank for part of that. A survey found that almost 40 percent of companies have used cloud technology to scale infrastructure to better help them meet demand and control costs brought on by virus-driven changes. […]