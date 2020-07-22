/ David Pescovitz / 6:58 am Wed Jul 22, 2020

Audobon's Birds of America art released as free, high-res downloads for printing

The National Audubon Society has released all of John James Audubon's magnificent watercolors from his classic work Birds of America (1827-1838) as free, high-resolution downloads for printing. The 435 life-size watercolors in the collection were "all reproduced from hand-engraved plates, and is considered to be the archetype of wildlife illustration." Each image's web page is accompanied by Audubon's wonderful first-person descriptions of the animal.

John J. Audubon's "Birds of America" image downloads (Thanks, Bob Pescovitz!)