Audobon's Birds of America art released as free, high-res downloads for printing

The National Audubon Society has released all of John James Audubon's magnificent watercolors from his classic work Birds of America (1827-1838) as free, high-resolution downloads for printing. The 435 life-size watercolors in the collection were "all reproduced from hand-engraved plates, and is considered to be the archetype of wildlife illustration." Each image's web page is accompanied by Audubon's wonderful first-person descriptions of the animal.

Incredible handmade marionettes of early rock-and-rollers George Miller is an artist, musician (The Kaisers and The New Piccadillys), and production designer. While on lockdown in Glasgow, Miller created a series of spectacular marionettes of early rock and roll, country, and R&B greats like Johnny Cash, Link Wray, Jerry Lee Lewis, Wanda Jackson, Sister Rosetta, and Bo Diddley. The detail and personality […] READ THE REST

This video for "Classical Gas" debuted on The Summer Brothers Smothers Show (1968) From my favorite subreddit, r/ObscureMedia: “Classical Gas – 3000 Years of Art in 3 Minutes.” I think I saw some Lascaux cave paintings in there so it really should be “20,000 Years of Art in 3 Minutes.” From Mason Williams YouTube page: During the time that CLASSICAL GAS was a hit I was also the […] READ THE REST

Cool online art project: 100 artists, 1 minute videos each of their time during isolation A new online art project launched today and I’ve had a lot of fun browsing around the online video exhibition. It’s called Decameron Row and when you go to the site you’ll see eight multi-story buildings, each with a bunch of windows in them. When you click on a window, it starts a 1 or […] READ THE REST

If you’re going camping, the Tentsile UNA tree tent lets you snooze in midair Ask people what they don’t like about camping outdoors and a few answers will absolutely come up. The bugs and creepy crawlies are always a big one, especially the icky feeling that you could wake up to find bugs skittering through your tent or a snake or other reptile snuggled up in your sleeping bag. […] READ THE REST

Don’t let Photoshop’s many powers go untapped with the help of this training We all know about the power and abilities of Photoshop. From changing eye color to turning an image into a painting to all the ways Photoshop users can reshape narratives in the White House, the capabilities of a skilled editor to transform reality with the tools in Adobe’s legendary program are jaw-dropping. Yet all those […] READ THE REST