/ Xeni Jardin / 5:53 pm Wed Jul 22, 2020

Cockatoo sees wild turkeys through the window, offers them toy, bangs for their attention


What Are These Creatures In My Yard ?!

Mr. Max is a birb. Some wild turkeys showed up one day in the back yard, and Mr. Max's owner caught it on video.

At this spot, it's so funny.

It goes like this:

Max: hey big birb I have gift
BANG BANG BNAG
GIFT