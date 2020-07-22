I've tried a lot of different kitchen knife sharpeners, and this cheap one is my favorite

I've been using a Kitchen IQ Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener for years and it's my favorite knife sharpener. I like it because of the way you hold it with one hand along the edge of a kitchen counter and with the other hand you draw the knife through the slots. It's a safe way to sharpen a knife and I don't see how someone could make a mistake and hurt themselves. One slot is "coarse" and the other is "fine." I typically use the fine slot every week or so to restore the edge on a knife. I rarely use coarse because it removes quite a bit of steel from a knife, but sometimes that's just what's needed to sharpen a dull knife.

The absolute joy of pressure washing I bought this Sun Joe SPX3200 pressure washer in April 2019 and I seem to find a use for it every weekend. This thing is fantastic. It cleans mold from bricks, stains from concrete, and most recently, I used it to clean 10-year-old outdoor furniture made from teak wood: View this post on Instagram […] READ THE REST

These excellent noise canceling bluetooth over-ear headphones are on sale again Use code ADHNRSNZ to get these excellent noise-canceling Bluetooth over-ear headphones for a great price. Both my daughters have a pair and use them for hours a day. The batteries last a long time, and the noise canceling is comparable to my Bose wired noise-canceling headphones. READ THE REST

Good price on Calvin Klein T-Shirt 5-pack I used to buy Gildan T-shirts, but after Carla bought me Calvin Klein t-shirts, I noticed a big difference in the quality of the fabric. The Calvin Klein cotton feels a lot better! And occasionally Amazon has the shirts on sale. Right now you can get a 5-pack for a really good price. I just […] READ THE REST

The FlexEx Ultimate Hand Exerciser gives your fingers their own private workout Fidget spinners are played out. In fact, fidget spinners were played out in 2018. So now, whether we’re absent-mindedly sitting in our home offices, talking on the phone, or just going about your day, we’re all looking for new ways to occupy our hands. From computer users to sportsmen, musicians to golfers to climbers, you […] READ THE REST

If you’re going camping, the Tentsile UNA tree tent lets you snooze in midair Ask people what they don’t like about camping outdoors and a few answers will absolutely come up. The bugs and creepy crawlies are always a big one, especially the icky feeling that you could wake up to find bugs skittering through your tent or a snake or other reptile snuggled up in your sleeping bag. […] READ THE REST