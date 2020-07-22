Lick-and-stick these 'tiny protest signs' onto your mail

Make your anti-racist voice heard every time you send a letter. Oakland-based Lea Redmond of Leafcutter Designs makes it easy through her new Postage Stamp Project. She's offering these "tiny protest signs" to "lick-and-stick" onto mail (just don't confuse them for real paid postage). She pulled in Bay Area Artist Oree Originol for the art. His Justice For Our Lives open-source portraits, which feature more than 85 marginalized POC that were killed by law enforcement, was chosen for the first phase of the project. For the next phase, Lea is inviting people to submit their own tiny protest sign designs for "possible inclusion in a future edition of crowd-sourced stamps." All details here.

You can get some of these stamps for $1 (suggested donation to cover costs) from Lea by sending her a self-addressed stamped envelope (SASE). The address is:

Lea Redmond

329 15th Street

Oakland, CA 94612

Edition: Say Their Names