Lick-and-stick these 'tiny protest signs' onto your mail

Make your anti-racist voice heard every time you send a letter. Oakland-based Lea Redmond of Leafcutter Designs makes it easy through her new Postage Stamp Project. She's offering these "tiny protest signs" to "lick-and-stick" onto mail (just don't confuse them for real paid postage). She pulled in Bay Area Artist Oree Originol for the art. His Justice For Our Lives open-source portraits, which feature more than 85 marginalized POC that were killed by law enforcement, was chosen for the first phase of the project. For the next phase, Lea is inviting people to submit their own tiny protest sign designs for "possible inclusion in a future edition of crowd-sourced stamps." All details here.
You can get some of these stamps for $1 (suggested donation to cover costs) from Lea by sending her a self-addressed stamped envelope (SASE). The address is:
Lea Redmond
329 15th Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Edition: Say Their Names
View this post on Instagram
After coming across the #justiceforourlives installation on Lakeshore Ave. in Oakland, artist @lea_redmond was inspired to make use of my open source artwork to include in her “Postage Stamp Protest”, a series of “protest signs” to be carried through the mail system. These are lick-and-stick protest signs that you can add to the postage stamp area of your mail (as long as you have real postage!) Stick them on letters to friends as an act of solidarity or to raise consciousness and inspire action. Also stick’em on your electric bills, rent checks, other random outgoing mail, and anywhere else you’re inspired to! Just send a self-addressed stamped envelope with an optional $1 suggested donation to cover material cost to the address in image #6. Make sure you follow the simple instructions on image #5 to successfully request stamps or ask me questions if you need help. Visit postagestampprotest.org for more information. ✊🏽💯🔥