/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:02 am Wed Jul 22, 2020

Man saws neighbors garage in half

A man in Maine, feuding with his neighbors, hired a surveyor to mark the lines of his property. When he discovered that the neighbor's garage partly occupied his property, he took a saw and cut the garage in half.

From The Bangor Daily News:

“There’s been a property-line dispute for a couple of months and obviously that was the result between Mr. Brawn and the owner of the other building,” Dover-Foxcroft police Chief Ryan Reardon said.