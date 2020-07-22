Trump sending more armed agents to more U.S. cities, Bill Barr winks

Polls got you down? Send in the gestapo.

President Donald Trump announced a plan on Wednesday to send more camouflaged and heavily armed federal agents to more U.S. cities to 'crack down on violent crime' (read: terrorize his way to a second term).

“Today I’m announcing a surge of federal law enforcement into American communities plagued by violent crime. We’ll work every single day to restore public safety,” Pres. Trump says at news conference on protests. https://t.co/I6Cmz7Ykp1 pic.twitter.com/vw3rANaaVC — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 22, 2020

The would-be strongman's "law and order" push going into the Nov. 3 presidential election is intensifying. The horrifying violence by Trump's goons against moms and students in Portland is but a preview.

And then there was this.

Attorney General William Barr winks at @realDonaldTrump as he finished his remarks about Combatting Violent Crime in American Cities during an event in the East Room of the White House. pic.twitter.com/Tz2nOLGPLM — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) July 22, 2020

From Reuters:

Trump, joined at a White House event by Attorney General William Barr, unveiled an expansion of the “Operation Legend” program to include cities such as Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, in a further effort by federal officials to tackle violence. “Today I’m announcing a surge of federal law enforcement into American communities plagued by violent crime,” Trump said. Trump said “we have no choice but to get involved” with a rising death toll in some major cities. “This bloodshed must end; this bloodshed will end,” he said. The program involves deploying federal law enforcement agents to assist local police in combating what the Justice Department has described as a “surge” of violent crime.

More at Reuters: Trump says sending federal agents to more U.S. cities to fight violent crime