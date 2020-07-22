Trump sending more armed agents to more U.S. cities, Bill Barr winks

Polls got you down? Send in the gestapo.
President Donald Trump announced a plan on Wednesday to send more camouflaged and heavily armed federal agents to more U.S. cities to 'crack down on violent crime' (read: terrorize his way to a second term).
The would-be strongman's "law and order" push going into the Nov. 3 presidential election is intensifying. The horrifying violence by Trump's goons against moms and students in Portland is but a preview.
And then there was this.
From Reuters:
Trump, joined at a White House event by Attorney General William Barr, unveiled an expansion of the “Operation Legend” program to include cities such as Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, in a further effort by federal officials to tackle violence.
“Today I’m announcing a surge of federal law enforcement into American communities plagued by violent crime,” Trump said.
Trump said “we have no choice but to get involved” with a rising death toll in some major cities.
“This bloodshed must end; this bloodshed will end,” he said.
The program involves deploying federal law enforcement agents to assist local police in combating what the Justice Department has described as a “surge” of violent crime.
More at Reuters: Trump says sending federal agents to more U.S. cities to fight violent crime
“If you get it in order, you get extra points.”
‘Contact tracing is being done after positive test in office building where many senior advisers and top officials work.’
Trump’s re-election campaign and supporting political action committees have already spent $983m to try and secure him a second term, a record for this point in a presidential run, reports The Washington Post. Joe Biden’s spending trails so far behind as to be both reassuring (he has a double-digit polling lead anyway) and alarming (quantity […]
There is a common link among the 500 fastest supercomputers in the world. There aren’t all in one country, there aren’t controlled by the same organizations and governments — and they certainly aren’t running Windows. No, the fact is that the one thing that each and every one of the world’s most highly-tuned and masterfully […]
Fidget spinners are played out. In fact, fidget spinners were played out in 2018. So now, whether we’re absent-mindedly sitting in our home offices, talking on the phone, or just going about your day, we’re all looking for new ways to occupy our hands. From computer users to sportsmen, musicians to golfers to climbers, you […]
Ask people what they don’t like about camping outdoors and a few answers will absolutely come up. The bugs and creepy crawlies are always a big one, especially the icky feeling that you could wake up to find bugs skittering through your tent or a snake or other reptile snuggled up in your sleeping bag. […]