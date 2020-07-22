/ Xeni Jardin / 5:23 pm Wed Jul 22, 2020

Trump sending more armed agents to more U.S. cities, Bill Barr winks

Polls got you down? Send in the gestapo.

President Donald Trump announced a plan on Wednesday to send more camouflaged and heavily armed federal agents to more U.S. cities to 'crack down on violent crime' (read: terrorize his way to a second term).

The would-be strongman's "law and order" push going into the Nov. 3 presidential election is intensifying. The horrifying violence by Trump's goons against moms and students in Portland is but a preview.

And then there was this.

From Reuters:

Trump, joined at a White House event by Attorney General William Barr, unveiled an expansion of the “Operation Legend” program to include cities such as Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, in a further effort by federal officials to tackle violence.

“Today I’m announcing a surge of federal law enforcement into American communities plagued by violent crime,” Trump said.

Trump said “we have no choice but to get involved” with a rising death toll in some major cities.

“This bloodshed must end; this bloodshed will end,” he said.

The program involves deploying federal law enforcement agents to assist local police in combating what the Justice Department has described as a “surge” of violent crime.

More at Reuters: Trump says sending federal agents to more U.S. cities to fight violent crime

What Portland protesters want you to know: "This a fight for all of us"