Ghislaine Maxwell was charged with child abuse and trafficking in her alleged role as billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Esptein's procurer. In a press event last night, Donald Trump—often photographed with her at parties and other events—wished her well.
"I haven't really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly," Trump said when asked for his thoughts on whether she could turn on powerful men such as Britain's Prince Andrew, who prosecutors have been seeking to question in connection with her case.
Maxwell is currently being held without bail in federal lockup while awaiting trial for allegedly helping transport minors for sexual activity in the 1990s and then lying about it under oath. Prosecutors said she "played a critical role" in helping multimillionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein identify, "befriend and groom minor victims for abuse." She has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.
Trump, who was photographed with Maxwell and Epstein numerous times before Epstein was first charged in the mid-2000s, said Tuesday "I've met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is."
Trump’s re-election campaign and supporting political action committees have already spent $983m to try and secure him a second term, a record for this point in a presidential run, reports The Washington Post. Joe Biden’s spending trails so far behind as to be both reassuring (he has a double-digit polling lead anyway) and alarming (quantity […]
Since Trump has made such a stink about memorializing historical losers in statue form, the Trump Statue Initiative has decided to take it upon themselves to bestow the same honor on the famously narcissistic 45th President of the United States. As they explain on their website: The Trump Statue Initiative is a way for artists […]
“Hospitals have been ordered to bypass the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and send all patient information to a central database in Washington, raising questions about transparency.” The Trump administration is ordering hospitals around America to bypass the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and send COVID-19 info to a database that is not open […]
Ask people what they don’t like about camping outdoors and a few answers will absolutely come up. The bugs and creepy crawlies are always a big one, especially the icky feeling that you could wake up to find bugs skittering through your tent or a snake or other reptile snuggled up in your sleeping bag. […]
We all know about the power and abilities of Photoshop. From changing eye color to turning an image into a painting to all the ways Photoshop users can reshape narratives in the White House, the capabilities of a skilled editor to transform reality with the tools in Adobe’s legendary program are jaw-dropping. Yet all those […]
If you enjoy the outdoors, you know that it’s not necessarily any scarier at night than it is during the day. But it sure can seem that way when you’re using a traditional flashlight that effectively gives you tunnel vision: You see just the spot where you aim and nothing else. That’s why the H2 Headlamp […]