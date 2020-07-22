Twitter is officially banning QAnon from trending topics

We will permanently suspend accounts Tweeting about these topics that we know are engaged in violations of our multi-account policy, coordinating abuse around individual victims, or are attempting to evade a previous suspension — something we’ve seen more of in recent weeks.

These actions will be rolled out comprehensively this week. We will continue to review this activity across our service and update our rules and enforcement approach again if necessary.

We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. In line with this approach, this week we are taking further action on so-called ‘QAnon’ activity across the service.

In addition, we will:

No longer serve content and accounts associated with QAnon in Trends and recommendations

Work to ensure we’re not highlighting this activity in search and conversations

Block URLs associated with QAnon from being shared on Twitter

As we work at scale to protect the public conversation in the face of evolving threats, we’ll continue to lead with transparency and offer more context on our efforts.