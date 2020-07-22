United Airlines' revenue dropped 87% in second quarter

United Airlines lost $1.6 billion in the second quarter of 2020. This is in sharp contrast to its profit of $1 billion during the second quarter of 2019. According to the New York Times United "lost an average of $40 million a day in April, May, and June." It plans to reduce that to $25 million dollars per day during the third quarter. At that rate Jeff Bezos but be able to keep United running for 20 years.

