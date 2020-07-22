White House cafeteria worker tests positive for coronavirus, officials now doing contract tracing — NBC

'Contact tracing is being done after positive test in office building where many senior advisers and top officials work.'

NBC News reports the Trump White House is conducting contract tracing after one of the White House cafeteria workers tested positive for coronavirus.

“All proper protocols were in place by the vendor including masks, gloves, plastic shielding at check out, and no dine-in service,” a General Services Administration spokesperson told NBC News. “The White House Medical Unit has done contact tracing and determined that the risk of retransmission is low.”

The GSA did not say how many staffers might have been potentially exposed at the commissary or how long it will remain closed, NBC reports:

The cafeteria in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, or EEOB, was closed this week after the case was discovered, officials said. It was unclear how long the facility will remain closed, although some staffers were told it could remain shuttered for two weeks. Part of the White House complex, the Eisenhower Executive Office Building sits just across West Executive Ave. from the West Wing. It houses the offices of much of the senior White House staff, including officials from the coronavirus task force, the vice president’s office, the National Security Council and several economic policy shops. Unlike the White House Mess, which is located inside the West Wing and run by the U.S. Navy, the cafeteria in the neighboring EEOB is run by a government contractor. The White House referred questions about the situation to the General Services Administration, which maintains the building.

