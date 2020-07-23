/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:16 am Thu Jul 23, 2020

As Florida reports all-time high for Covid-19 deaths, Gov. Ron DeSantis says threat is overblown

In the face of a rising daily death count, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hoping people will believe his claim that COVID-19's danger is exaggerated, reports Forbes.

Florida reported a new record Thursday morning with 173 deaths, after Texas set a daily record in its Wednesday evening update, adding 197 deaths... 56 ICUs across the state of Florida are now reporting 0% capacity, many of which are in the hard-hit southern part of the state.