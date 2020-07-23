As Florida reports all-time high for Covid-19 deaths, Gov. Ron DeSantis says threat is overblown

Florida reported a new record Thursday morning with 173 deaths, after Texas set a daily record in its Wednesday evening update, adding 197 deaths... 56 ICUs across the state of Florida are now reporting 0% capacity, many of which are in the hard-hit southern part of the state.

This hydroponics water garden could be just the desk accessory you need right now Usually, when you drop a plant into a glass vase full of water, you’re trying to prolong its life by a few extra days. By giving that freshly cut flower its longest possible bloom, you get to extend your appreciation of its beauty before the effects of its shearing settle in as it finally begins […] READ THE REST

Mosquitoes suck. Here are eight ways to end their reign of terror permanently. Our world is home to more than 3,500 species of mosquitoes. And while it’s tough to ever advocate for any lifeform’s extinction, it’s hard to come up with many redeeming qualities for why their continued cohabitation is welcome on planet Earth. While mosquitoes serve as food and perform functions to help various forms of plant […] READ THE REST