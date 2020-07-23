Authorities seize cocaine smuggled as arch supports in boots

Talk about marching powder... U.S.Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted 21 pounds of cocaine hidden in the arches of boots on their way from Bogota, Colombia to Haverstraw, New York. A drug dog named Betty sniffed out the contraband on a train as it passed through Cincinnati, Ohio before anyone could use it to put a real spring in their step.

"After examining the package, officers noticed thick arch supports inside the boots," according to Cincinnati.com.

The cocaine is apparently worth almost half-a-million dollars.

(Thanks Charles Pescovitz!)