Authorities seize cocaine smuggled as arch supports in boots

Talk about marching powder... U.S.Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted 21 pounds of cocaine hidden in the arches of boots on their way from Bogota, Colombia to Haverstraw, New York. A drug dog named Betty sniffed out the contraband on a train as it passed through Cincinnati, Ohio before anyone could use it to put a real spring in their step.
"After examining the package, officers noticed thick arch supports inside the boots," according to Cincinnati.com.
The cocaine is apparently worth almost half-a-million dollars.
(Thanks Charles Pescovitz!)
My pal Dave has proclaimed that Friday, July 24th will be Dopey Day. I wrote about his popular Dopey Podcast (touted as a “dark comedy of drug addiction”) in March 2018. At the time he had a co-host, Chris. Just a few months later, Chris had died of an overdose. Dopey Day is to “commemorate […]
Grad student Andrew Yockey of the University of Cincinnati found that LSD use is way up in the US since Trump got elected. He adds, “Now that COVID’s hit, I’d guess that use has probably tripled.” Via Scientific American:
In “Seduction Of The Innocent,” the inimitable Sid Davis tells the harrowing tale of Jeanette, who falls in with the bad crowd and through peer pressure gets into marijuana, pills, and ultimately sells her body for heroin. Sid’s most famous film is “Boys Beware,” the anti-gay scare film made the same year, also with the […]
Our world is home to more than 3,500 species of mosquitoes. And while it’s tough to ever advocate for any lifeform’s extinction, it’s hard to come up with many redeeming qualities for why their continued cohabitation is welcome on planet Earth. While mosquitoes serve as food and perform functions to help various forms of plant […]
There is a common link among the 500 fastest supercomputers in the world. There aren’t all in one country, there aren’t controlled by the same organizations and governments — and they certainly aren’t running Windows. No, the fact is that the one thing that each and every one of the world’s most highly-tuned and masterfully […]
Fidget spinners are played out. In fact, fidget spinners were played out in 2018. So now, whether we’re absent-mindedly sitting in our home offices, talking on the phone, or just going about your day, we’re all looking for new ways to occupy our hands. From computer users to sportsmen, musicians to golfers to climbers, you […]