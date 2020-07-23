Billie Joe from Green Day covers "Police On My Back" by the Equals

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has been posting different cover songs from quarantine every week. This week's offering is the topically-relevant "Police On My Back" by the Guyanese-British pop band, The Equals (famously covered by The Clash)

Vanilla Ice to get his own biopic starring Dave Franco Word to your mother. Vanilla Ice, the oft-mocked 1990s rapper best known for “Ice Ice Baby” (above), is getting his own biopic starring Dave Franco (Scrubs, The Disaster Artist) playing Ice, real name Rob Van Winkle. Franco spoke about the film for the first time in Insider: “We have been in development for a while […] READ THE REST

Incredible handmade marionettes of early rock-and-rollers George Miller is an artist, musician (The Kaisers and The New Piccadillys), and production designer. While on lockdown in Glasgow, Miller created a series of spectacular marionettes of early rock and roll, country, and R&B greats like Johnny Cash, Link Wray, Jerry Lee Lewis, Wanda Jackson, Sister Rosetta, and Bo Diddley. The detail and personality […] READ THE REST

Rolling Stones release "lost" song recorded with Jimmy Page in 1974 In October 1974, the Rolling Stones recorded “Scarlet” with their friends Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin on guitar and Traffic’s Ric Grech playing bass. The band finally gave the track an official release today as a teaser for their forthcoming Goat’s Head Soup box set that contains a slew of bonus material including two other […] READ THE REST

Mosquitoes suck. Here are eight ways to end their reign of terror permanently. Our world is home to more than 3,500 species of mosquitoes. And while it’s tough to ever advocate for any lifeform’s extinction, it’s hard to come up with many redeeming qualities for why their continued cohabitation is welcome on planet Earth. While mosquitoes serve as food and perform functions to help various forms of plant […] READ THE REST

Supercomputers prefer Linux. And after this training, you might prefer it too. There is a common link among the 500 fastest supercomputers in the world. There aren’t all in one country, there aren’t controlled by the same organizations and governments — and they certainly aren’t running Windows. No, the fact is that the one thing that each and every one of the world’s most highly-tuned and masterfully […] READ THE REST