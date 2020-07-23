/ Thom Dunn / 5:30 am Thu Jul 23, 2020

Billie Joe from Green Day covers "Police On My Back" by the Equals

This was originally written and performed by The Equals, Eddy Grant’s beat group from the 60. And of course The Clash slay it. #theequals #theequalsband #dervgordon #eddygrant #theclash

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has been posting different cover songs from quarantine every week. This week's offering is the topically-relevant "Police On My Back" by the Guyanese-British pop band, The Equals (famously covered by The Clash)

Image: Sven-Sebastian Sajak (Sven0705) / Wikimedia Commons (CC 3.0)