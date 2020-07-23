/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 7:30 am Thu Jul 23, 2020

Boston Red Sox put up 'Black Lives Matter' billboard next to Mass Pike

The Boston Red Sox have placed a new billboard on Fenway Park, facing the Mass Pike highway. It reads "Black Lives Matter" and uses the baseball team's familiar font and "red socks" logo.

WCVB:

The billboard appeared to have been recently installed.

Earlier this year, the Red Sox showed their support for the movement by spelling out Black Lives Matter on the scoreboard on the Green Monster at Fenway Park.

"Our anger and grief must translate to action,” the team wrote on its official Twitter account. “We have a responsibility to use our platform to amplify messages of truth and justice."

screengrab via CBS Boston/YouTube