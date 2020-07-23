Cast of Tetris movie falls into place

Taron Egerton will star in a forthcoming Tetris movie, reports Movieweb's Ryan Scott. Egerton will star as Henk Rogers, who commercialized the game in the west along with creator Alexei Pajitnov. No news on who will play the Russian game designer himself.

When the idea of a Tetris movie was floated several years back, it perplexed many onlookers. Granted, video game movies have come a long way in recent years, but there doesn't seem to be a lot of mileage one can get out of fitting blocks together to make lines disappear. But the idea of taking a look at the behind the scenes drama concerning one of the most enduring titles in the history of gaming seems appealing. The story was previously documented by author Brian "Box" Brown in his acclaimed 2016 book, Tetris: The Games People Play.

This is, presumably, not the previously-mooted Tetris sci-fi trilogy, one of the stranger game tie-ins to be proposed.