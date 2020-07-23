Cast of Tetris movie falls into place

Taron Egerton will star in a forthcoming Tetris movie, reports Movieweb's Ryan Scott. Egerton will star as Henk Rogers, who commercialized the game in the west along with creator Alexei Pajitnov. No news on who will play the Russian game designer himself.
When the idea of a Tetris movie was floated several years back, it perplexed many onlookers. Granted, video game movies have come a long way in recent years, but there doesn't seem to be a lot of mileage one can get out of fitting blocks together to make lines disappear. But the idea of taking a look at the behind the scenes drama concerning one of the most enduring titles in the history of gaming seems appealing. The story was previously documented by author Brian "Box" Brown in his acclaimed 2016 book, Tetris: The Games People Play.
This is, presumably, not the previously-mooted Tetris sci-fi trilogy, one of the stranger game tie-ins to be proposed.
Word to your mother. Vanilla Ice, the oft-mocked 1990s rapper best known for “Ice Ice Baby” (above), is getting his own biopic starring Dave Franco (Scrubs, The Disaster Artist) playing Ice, real name Rob Van Winkle. Franco spoke about the film for the first time in Insider: “We have been in development for a while […]
Francis Ford Coppola’s 1974 classic gets a moody and modern title sequence in F.D. Lazzari’s tribute. Lots of great colseups of tjhe vintage analog tech that was state of the art at the time of filming.
Southland Tales has long occupied a special place in my heart. The only thing I knew about it was that it was written and directed by Richard Kelly, the guy who made Donnie Darko, and starred my cousin’s former high school baseball teammate, the Rock, in a dramatic role. So I ordered it on Netflix […]
Our world is home to more than 3,500 species of mosquitoes. And while it’s tough to ever advocate for any lifeform’s extinction, it’s hard to come up with many redeeming qualities for why their continued cohabitation is welcome on planet Earth. While mosquitoes serve as food and perform functions to help various forms of plant […]
There is a common link among the 500 fastest supercomputers in the world. There aren’t all in one country, there aren’t controlled by the same organizations and governments — and they certainly aren’t running Windows. No, the fact is that the one thing that each and every one of the world’s most highly-tuned and masterfully […]
Fidget spinners are played out. In fact, fidget spinners were played out in 2018. So now, whether we’re absent-mindedly sitting in our home offices, talking on the phone, or just going about your day, we’re all looking for new ways to occupy our hands. From computer users to sportsmen, musicians to golfers to climbers, you […]