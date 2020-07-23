Judge orders former Trump fixer Michael Cohen to be released from prison

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to lying to Congress, campaign-finance violations, and other financial crimes, is being released from prison today on orders from a federal judge, who said Cohen's reinstallment to prison was a retaliatory move by the Trump administration to prevent Cohen from releasing a tell-all book.

From CNBC:

Judge Alvin Hellerstein at a hearing in Manhattan federal court found that Cohen was sent back to prison on July 10 in retaliation for failing to agree a day earlier to not to publish a book about Trump as one of multiple conditions for serving the remainder of his three-year prison term on home confinement.

Cohen, who has been in quarantine in the prison in Otisville, N.Y., since his arrival there, will be released by 2 p.m. after being tested for the coronavirus, and will be driven back to his home on Manhattan’s Upper East Side by his son, Hellerstein said.

Cohen had been furloughed from prison in late May due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.