Judge orders former Trump fixer Michael Cohen to be released from prison

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to lying to Congress, campaign-finance violations, and other financial crimes, is being released from prison today on orders from a federal judge, who said Cohen's reinstallment to prison was a retaliatory move by the Trump administration to prevent Cohen from releasing a tell-all book.
From CNBC:
Judge Alvin Hellerstein at a hearing in Manhattan federal court found that Cohen was sent back to prison on July 10 in retaliation for failing to agree a day earlier to not to publish a book about Trump as one of multiple conditions for serving the remainder of his three-year prison term on home confinement.
Cohen, who has been in quarantine in the prison in Otisville, N.Y., since his arrival there, will be released by 2 p.m. after being tested for the coronavirus, and will be driven back to his home on Manhattan’s Upper East Side by his son, Hellerstein said.
Cohen had been furloughed from prison in late May due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
We could have won, but our "wartime" president surrendered.#TrumpVirus pic.twitter.com/igAzBDX1i1 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 23, 2020 It’s hard to pick the stupidest thing Trump has said during his deadly mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States, but I think, “We’re losing a lot of lives by keeping things closed,” belongs in […]
“If you get it in order, you get extra points.”
Polls got you down? Send in the gestapo.
Usually, when you drop a plant into a glass vase full of water, you’re trying to prolong its life by a few extra days. By giving that freshly cut flower its longest possible bloom, you get to extend your appreciation of its beauty before the effects of its shearing settle in as it finally begins […]
Our world is home to more than 3,500 species of mosquitoes. And while it’s tough to ever advocate for any lifeform’s extinction, it’s hard to come up with many redeeming qualities for why their continued cohabitation is welcome on planet Earth. While mosquitoes serve as food and perform functions to help various forms of plant […]
There is a common link among the 500 fastest supercomputers in the world. There aren’t all in one country, there aren’t controlled by the same organizations and governments — and they certainly aren’t running Windows. No, the fact is that the one thing that each and every one of the world’s most highly-tuned and masterfully […]