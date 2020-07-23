/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 6:00 am Thu Jul 23, 2020

Let it out: Send your scream to a speaker in Iceland

When you're ready to take a break from doomscrolling, stop and send your scream to Iceland. It will be blasted from a real speaker that has been placed in one of the country's regions. "Scream therapy."

You’ve been through a lot this year and it looks like you need the perfect place to let your frustrations out. Somewhere big,
vast and untouched. It looks like you need Iceland. Record your scream and we’ll release it in Iceland’s beautiful, wide-open spaces. And when you’re ready, come let it out for real. You’ll feel better, we promise.

Thanks, Flint!