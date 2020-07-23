Man arrested on assault charges for dangling a donut in front of police

The Everett Herald reports that an 18-year-old man was arrested during a "Back the Blue" Rally in Snohomish County, Washington on Friday:

Around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, the man approached a group that included sheriff’s deputies and marshals assigned to patrol the courthouse campus, one of whom was a lieutenant wearing plain clothes. The suspect reportedly shoved the stick toward the plain-clothes deputy, and marshal James Simoneschi pushed him away before arresting him, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Herald on Monday through a public records request. In court papers, the suspect was listed as 5-foot-5 and weighing 120 pounds. There were no reports or video evidence reviewed by The Daily Herald that the man touched anyone during the rally.

This behavior apparently qualifies as fourth-degree assault against a police officer.

Here's the video of the event:

Man arrested in Everett after taunting police with doughnut [Zachariah Bryan and Stephanie Davey / Everett Herald]

