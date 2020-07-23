New Lincoln project highlights Trump's lies and bungling of the pandemic response

It's hard to pick the stupidest thing Trump has said during his deadly mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States, but I think, "We're losing a lot of lives by keeping things closed," belongs in the top 20.

