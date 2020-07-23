Woman tries out for title of Worst Karen on the planet

A black man attempted to make a Postmates delivery to an apartment when he was stopped at the front door by a woman who claimed to be a resident. The woman launched into a tirade and blocked him from entering, even after speaking on the intercom to the person who placed the order.

Apartment complex employee suspended for barring black residents from swimming pool pic.twitter.com/JuwOpJZCLW — E 🦋 (@royaal_e) June 9, 2020 A black woman posted a video on Twitter showing her interaction with an apartment complex employee in Knoxville, Tennessee who would not allow her to enter the community swimming pool, even though the employee was allowing white people to enter without challenging them. The Root reports that […] READ THE REST

White lawyer who spat on black high schooler charged with hate crime Stephanie Rapkin, the Wisconsin attorney who was recorded spitting on a 17-year-old at an anti-racism rally in Milwaukee was charged with a hate crime, reports AP. From AP: According to the criminal complaint, Rapkin told an investigating officer she was a cancer survivor and felt threatened because she was surrounded by protesters who were not […] READ THE REST

Racist Karen screams at woman exercising in park: 'This is not your home! We do not want you here!' A racist Karen goes ballistic when she sees a woman exercising on some park stairs in Torrance, California. Part of her long tirade: “This is not just for you! Get the fuck out of this state! Go back to whatever Asian country you belong in!” For those asking how the racist conflict in Torrance started […] READ THE REST

This hydroponics water garden could be just the desk accessory you need right now Usually, when you drop a plant into a glass vase full of water, you’re trying to prolong its life by a few extra days. By giving that freshly cut flower its longest possible bloom, you get to extend your appreciation of its beauty before the effects of its shearing settle in as it finally begins […] READ THE REST

Mosquitoes suck. Here are eight ways to end their reign of terror permanently. Our world is home to more than 3,500 species of mosquitoes. And while it’s tough to ever advocate for any lifeform’s extinction, it’s hard to come up with many redeeming qualities for why their continued cohabitation is welcome on planet Earth. While mosquitoes serve as food and perform functions to help various forms of plant […] READ THE REST