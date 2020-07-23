/ Mark Frauenfelder / 12:47 pm Thu Jul 23, 2020

Woman tries out for title of Worst Karen on the planet

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jordan (@jordanmykelgipson) on


A black man attempted to make a Postmates delivery to an apartment when he was stopped at the front door by a woman who claimed to be a resident. The woman launched into a tirade and blocked him from entering, even after speaking on the intercom to the person who placed the order.