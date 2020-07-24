/ Mark Frauenfelder / 1:47 pm Fri Jul 24, 2020

Artist makes beautiful tiny animal sculptures

Fanni Sandor has an Etsy shop where she sells her adorable 1:12 scale dollhouse miniature animals. Follow her work on Instagram.

