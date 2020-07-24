Artist makes beautiful tiny animal sculptures

Fanni Sandor has an Etsy shop where she sells her adorable 1:12 scale dollhouse miniature animals. Follow her work on Instagram .

RIP Keith Sonnier, master of neon sculpture Keith Sonnier, whose work explored combining functional materials, especially neon lighting, in playful ways, has died at age 78. Among his best-known works is the massive public art piece at LA's Caltrans headquarters, designed to look like cars zipping through the night (shown below). Via New York Times:

Incredible handmade marionettes of early rock-and-rollers George Miller is an artist, musician (The Kaisers and The New Piccadillys), and production designer. While on lockdown in Glasgow, Miller created a series of spectacular marionettes of early rock and roll, country, and R&B greats like Johnny Cash, Link Wray, Jerry Lee Lewis, Wanda Jackson, Sister Rosetta, and Bo Diddley. The detail and personality […]

Audobon's Birds of America art released as free, high-res downloads for printing The National Audubon Society has released all of John James Audubon's magnificent watercolors from his classic work Birds of America (1827-1838) as free, high-resolution downloads for printing. The 435 life-size watercolors in the collection were "all reproduced from hand-engraved plates, and is considered to be the archetype of wildlife illustration." Each image's web page is […]

