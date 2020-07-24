Civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis cosplayed as himself at Comic Con.

"He amazed us by his embrace of the community with comics and fandom, and in seeing way through our own cynicism. [He was] truly the greatest."

While promoting his civil rights graphic novel series March at San Diego Comic Con in 2015, Representative John Lewis took the opportunity to cosplay as himself. He donned an exact replica of what he wore during the historic 1965 "Bloody Sunday" march in Selma: tan trench coat, tie, and backpack. His backpack contained books, an apple, a toothbrush, and toothpaste, just as it did back then, and he led a group of school kids on a march around the convention center. March illustrator Nate Powell confirms that this was all Lewis' idea:

Darth Vader wins $95 million lottery Darth Vader bought a lottery ticket at the Di Endz Sports Bar in May Pen, Jamaica and won $95 million. Darth showed up to claim his prize in full armor, revealing nothing to the public other than his abbreviated alias, W. Brown. From the Daily Star: [Simone Clarke-Cooper, assistant vice president at Lottery sponsor Supreme […] READ THE REST

This electromagnetic light might be the coolest home or office light you'll ever own If you’re a regular visitor to Boing Boing, chances are you’re into cool stuff. So when you’re looking to pick up something fairly generic like a toaster oven or a clock or a lamp, you’re probably also looking for something that brings with it a little personality, a little pizzazz, and a little personal style […] READ THE REST

The Aim to Wash Smart Toilet Seat flushes your need for toilet paper forever If you needed any further proof that Americans are finally beginning to accept the bidet movement, consider this: a bidet company has the money to buy naming rights for an NFL football stadium. The company’s bid to rename the Buffalo Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park, New York may not end up happening, even though they’re […] READ THE REST