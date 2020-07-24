Fire TV Stick 4K is a huge improvement over old model

I bought the Fire TV Stick 4K (very cheap using promo code 4KFIRETV ) and it is so much better than the old model we'd been using. It has voice control so you don't have to use the remote to search. one character at a time. for shows and movies. The remote also has on-off and volume switches for the TV, so you can put the TV remote away. It is also much, much faster than the old Fire TV Stick we were using. App and shows load in a fraction of the time. If you have an older Fire TV Stick, this upgrade is well worth getting.

