Here are the 6 stages of a cat falling in love with the new baby

“Watch this cat very slowly fall in love with his new baby sister ❤️.”
[The Dodo]
“Watch this cat very slowly fall in love with his new baby sister ❤️.”
[The Dodo]
There’s a fun livestream on right now at the Basket Cat Blog.
A video from Mako, the human guardian of this otter, Sakura, and a cat named Mochi.
please enjoy this video of a canterbury cathedral cat stealing the dean's milk during his morning sermon pic.twitter.com/RRIPLQGCQT — queen of bitch island (@kittynouveau) July 20, 2020 Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury Cathedral, is delivering online sermons from the garden during the pandemic. 1 Peter 2:2 informs us that newborn babes desire the “milk of […]
Nearly three-quarters of all the rental properties in the U.S. are owned by private individual investors. And while around two-thirds of all investors were primarily focused on the stock market in 2007, that number is down to just 50 percent now, with many investors, particularly millennials, choosing to invest in real estate instead. Meanwhile, 91 […]
Maintaining “the look” isn’t always easy. For guys who actually care about their appearance, especially if they’re rocking facial hair, it isn’t always enough to wake up and just charge into your day. No, you need to get your entire visual package in line. Assuming you don’t have your own in-house barber, keeping the mane […]
If you’re a regular visitor to Boing Boing, chances are you’re into cool stuff. So when you’re looking to pick up something fairly generic like a toaster oven or a clock or a lamp, you’re probably also looking for something that brings with it a little personality, a little pizzazz, and a little personal style […]