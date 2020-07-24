If you've ever been interested in real estate investing you should check out this expert led training

Nearly three-quarters of all the rental properties in the U.S. are owned by private individual investors. And while around two-thirds of all investors were primarily focused on the stock market in 2007, that number is down to just 50 percent now, with many investors, particularly millennials, choosing to invest in real estate instead. Meanwhile, 91 of the 100 top housing markets have seen rent increases over the past year.

The numbers don’t lie. Even against a backdrop of financial uncertainty, demand for residential and commercial spaces keeps rising and investors are increasingly buying properties to feed that demand.

If that sounds like a lucrative area for you to make some money, it should. But wading into the real estate game without the background is like bringing a knife to a gunfight. You’ll be outmatched quickly. Instead, know the game from all angles with training like The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle.

This collection features five courses designed to help even real estate newbies understand what factors investors need to consider in evaluating, purchasing or selling properties.

Like we said, it’s important to know the lay of the land before you put down a penny, so the training truly begins with the Pre-Investing: Before Investing in Real Estate course. Designed for first-timers, students here learn everything they need to know before making your first investment, from correctly evaluating a property’s value to critical risk factors to watch for to knowing what to charge in rent, this course is a proper introduction to the practice.

That foundational training continues in Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Analysis, as young investors delve deeper into the intricacies of real estate. How do you know a good investment from a bad one? How do you confidently predict a property’s return? With these professional-grade investment models, you’ll always have the tools to evaluate your potential deals and make the best decision before you pull the trigger.

Wholesaling is the practice of buying multiple properties specifically to flip quickly -- and with the How to Analyze a Wholesale Deal in Real Estate course, you’ll get a custom-built calculator designed to help speed up your evaluations. If you don’t know the 70 Percent Rule or the Fixed Costs Method, you will after this vital beginner training.

Buying real estate with a partner or partners can help get a deal done, but it can also lead to added complications. The How to Invest with Partners in Real Estate course helps you navigate these potentially choppy waters, explaining a tried and true framework for determining each investor’s stake in a property, even if all partners aren’t kicking in the same financial or sweat-equity contributions.

Finally, buying properties for business usage brings a whole separate set of concerns and opportunities. The Introduction to Commercial Real Estate Analysis examines those factors, presenting more than dozen detailed real-life case studies and custom-built investment models to offer a full view of what to consider in buying and renting a commercial property. Commercial real estate used to be the domain of only big financial firms and super-rich investors, but this course will have any investors armed with the knowledge to make a killing on their own.

Each of these courses is a $200 value separately

Prices are subject to change.

