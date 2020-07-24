Lightning strikes near Statue of Liberty (dramatic video)

Twitter user @_Mikey_Cee of Staten Island captured this amazing footage of lightning striking really close (just behind?) to the Statue of Liberty. It's aptly captioned, "The best video I ever captured."

