Parents upset about Super Nintendo

Therapy sessions for families of Mario addicts? "Nintendpendent"? OK boomer, 1991.
(r/ObscureMedia, thanks UPSO!)
Therapy sessions for families of Mario addicts? "Nintendpendent"? OK boomer, 1991.
(r/ObscureMedia, thanks UPSO!)
Wow, man. Some of us take on more extreme projects during the Great Coronavirus Quarantine than others.
As anyone that’s been kicking around here for the past few years knows, I love the Nintendo Switch—not so much for its new games, although I do dig a number of those too. For me, the Switch is the ultimate port machine. As I do the majority of my work on a slowly dying early […]
If you’re a regular visitor to Boing Boing, chances are you’re into cool stuff. So when you’re looking to pick up something fairly generic like a toaster oven or a clock or a lamp, you’re probably also looking for something that brings with it a little personality, a little pizzazz, and a little personal style […]
If you needed any further proof that Americans are finally beginning to accept the bidet movement, consider this: a bidet company has the money to buy naming rights for an NFL football stadium. The company’s bid to rename the Buffalo Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park, New York may not end up happening, even though they’re […]
Usually, when you drop a plant into a glass vase full of water, you’re trying to prolong its life by a few extra days. By giving that freshly cut flower its longest possible bloom, you get to extend your appreciation of its beauty before the effects of its shearing settle in as it finally begins […]