Portlander's excellent use of leaf-blowers to isolate and return tear gas to the thugs who threw it

Even better than a unicycle straddling, flame belching Darth Vader with bagpipes.
While visiting protests in Portland, Oregon, last night, the city’s mayor Ted Wheeler was among those tear-gassed by federal officers sent in by Trump last week. Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear gassed in downtown Portland early Thursday morning, according to video and posts on Twitter from a New York Times journalist. The video shows Wheeler, […]
With Trump threatening to deploy more agents to other U.S. cities, we should be paying close attention to what’s been happening in Portland. Over the weekend I asked a friend up there, one who’s been showing up for the protests regularly, what the scene is really like and if she knew what needed to be […]
Numerous videos shot in the last two days show unidentified armed agents driving around Portland, Oregon, in unmarked vans and forcing protesters into them. The Department of Homeland Securuity admits they sent them in, but local authorities say they have had no contact with the armed men and are not coordinating with them. The Secretary […]
Nearly three-quarters of all the rental properties in the U.S. are owned by private individual investors. And while around two-thirds of all investors were primarily focused on the stock market in 2007, that number is down to just 50 percent now, with many investors, particularly millennials, choosing to invest in real estate instead. Meanwhile, 91 […]
