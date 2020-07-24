Portlander's excellent use of leaf-blowers to isolate and return tear gas to the thugs who threw it

Portland mayor Ted Wheeler tear-gassed by federal officers While visiting protests in Portland, Oregon, last night, the city’s mayor Ted Wheeler was among those tear-gassed by federal officers sent in by Trump last week. Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear gassed in downtown Portland early Thursday morning, according to video and posts on Twitter from a New York Times journalist. The video shows Wheeler, […] READ THE REST

What Portland protesters want you to know: "This a fight for all of us" With Trump threatening to deploy more agents to other U.S. cities, we should be paying close attention to what’s been happening in Portland. Over the weekend I asked a friend up there, one who’s been showing up for the protests regularly, what the scene is really like and if she knew what needed to be […] READ THE REST

Unidentified federal forces enter Portland, pull protestors into unmarked vans Numerous videos shot in the last two days show unidentified armed agents driving around Portland, Oregon, in unmarked vans and forcing protesters into them. The Department of Homeland Securuity admits they sent them in, but local authorities say they have had no contact with the armed men and are not coordinating with them. The Secretary […] READ THE REST

If you've ever been interested in real estate investing you should check out this expert led training Nearly three-quarters of all the rental properties in the U.S. are owned by private individual investors. And while around two-thirds of all investors were primarily focused on the stock market in 2007, that number is down to just 50 percent now, with many investors, particularly millennials, choosing to invest in real estate instead. Meanwhile, 91 […] READ THE REST

Every man needs an all-in-one groomer and this one has just the package you need Maintaining “the look” isn’t always easy. For guys who actually care about their appearance, especially if they’re rocking facial hair, it isn’t always enough to wake up and just charge into your day. No, you need to get your entire visual package in line. Assuming you don’t have your own in-house barber, keeping the mane […] READ THE REST