TV newscaster alerted of thyroid cancer by viewer who noticed a lump on the reporter's neck

Earlier this week, Victoria Price, a reporter on WFLA TV news in Tampa, Florida, received an email from a concerned viewer:

"Hi, just saw your news report. What concerned me is the lump on your neck. Please have your thyroid checked. Reminds me of my neck. Mine turned out to be cancer. Take care of your self."

The viewer was right to be concerned.

From CNN:

In a story for WFLA's website, Price said she didn't know whether to panic or disregard the email. "My lovingly-pushy boyfriend, who is well aware of my predisposition to shrugging things off and pretending I'm invincible, forced a phone into my hand and I called my primary care physician to schedule an appointment," she wrote.

Her doctor agreed that was something was wrong and an ultrasound found a nodule growing on her thyroid. Price then saw cancer specialists at Tampa General Hospital and the viewer's suspicions were confirmed: Price's lump was thyroid cancer and it was spreading to her lymph nodes.