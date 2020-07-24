Unmasked Walmart shopper arrested after threatening man with gun

Florida man Vincent Scavetta, 28, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm after threatenening a fellow shopper with a handgun. The two were arguing in Walmart over Scavetta's apparent refusal to wear a facemask. Scavetta was also charged with brandishing the firearm; both charges are felonies.

Christopher Estrada of West Palm Beach, told deputies on the day of the incident that he was shopping with his daughter when he told another man in the electronics department at Walmart that he should cover his face.

Estrada told deputies that man, Scavetta, swore at him. The two argued for a few minutes, drawing the attention of other customers who tried to break up the two men, Estrada said.

When Scavetta reached toward the waistband of his shorts, Estrada reportedly told him that he didn’t care about his gun -- a moment captured in the viral video. Then Scavetta pulled out his gun, pointed it at Estrada and said, “I’ll kill you,” authorities said.