Unmasked Walmart shopper arrested after threatening man with gun

Florida man Vincent Scavetta, 28, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm after threatenening a fellow shopper with a handgun. The two were arguing in Walmart over Scavetta's apparent refusal to wear a facemask. Scavetta was also charged with brandishing the firearm; both charges are felonies.
Christopher Estrada of West Palm Beach, told deputies on the day of the incident that he was shopping with his daughter when he told another man in the electronics department at Walmart that he should cover his face.
Estrada told deputies that man, Scavetta, swore at him. The two argued for a few minutes, drawing the attention of other customers who tried to break up the two men, Estrada said.
When Scavetta reached toward the waistband of his shorts, Estrada reportedly told him that he didn’t care about his gun -- a moment captured in the viral video. Then Scavetta pulled out his gun, pointed it at Estrada and said, “I’ll kill you,” authorities said.
Conservative magazine The National Interest recently published an article celebrating the technological innovations of the Civil War. While I, for one, am not so keen on this narrative framing… If there is anything that drives innovation in science and technology, it’s a good old-fashioned war. When you need to kill your enemies faster and deader […]
The Remington Outdoor Company is a US-based firearm manufacturer that grew out of the original Remington company, founded in 1816. The modern version of Remington owns a number of other recognizable gun brands, including Bushmaster, who manufactures a popular AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle that has been favored in mass killings. But the company filed for bankruptcy […]
An instantly infamous gun-toting St. Louis couple, filmed menacing protestors passing by their mansion, are already well-known for bizarre and threatening shenanigans by locals. Jeremy Koher reports that they likewise threatened one of their neighbors with guns, are relentless litigators, and were accused of trying to use HOA rules to get a gay couple kicked […]
If you’re a regular visitor to Boing Boing, chances are you’re into cool stuff. So when you’re looking to pick up something fairly generic like a toaster oven or a clock or a lamp, you’re probably also looking for something that brings with it a little personality, a little pizzazz, and a little personal style […]
If you needed any further proof that Americans are finally beginning to accept the bidet movement, consider this: a bidet company has the money to buy naming rights for an NFL football stadium. The company’s bid to rename the Buffalo Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park, New York may not end up happening, even though they’re […]
Usually, when you drop a plant into a glass vase full of water, you’re trying to prolong its life by a few extra days. By giving that freshly cut flower its longest possible bloom, you get to extend your appreciation of its beauty before the effects of its shearing settle in as it finally begins […]