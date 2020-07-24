/ Xeni Jardin / 5:55 pm Fri Jul 24, 2020

Watch: Molten thermite in water at ultra slow motion, shot by The Slow Mo Guys

Gav of The Slow Mo Guys demonstrates the visually amazing moment where 2000° thermite lands in a tank of 20° water.

Video: [Slow Mo Molten Thermite in Water - The Slow Mo Guys]