Watch: Molten thermite in water at ultra slow motion, shot by The Slow Mo Guys

Making aerogel at home is unsurprisingly difficult Aerogel, the synthetic material made of about 1% microporous silica and 99% air, has extremely low density, extremely low thermal conductivity, and extremely low chances of turning out OK when made in a home lab. It took YouTuber NileRed many months of trial and error. READ THE REST

Meet the sturddlefish, an "impossible" hybrid Scientists “accidentally created” a spiky-snouted hybrid of the Russian sturgeons and American paddlefish, which we are assured “shouldn’t have been possible.” Hungarian scientists announced in May in the journal Genes that they had accidentally created a hybrid of the two endangered species, which they have dubbed the “sturddlefish.” There are about 100 of the hybrids […] READ THE REST

How to make square water You can change the shape of drops and pools of water from rounded to angular by coating the surface where the water collects with a superhydrophobic substance. Check out the cool liquid letters! It would be interesting to use this technique to create a watery animation. (The Action Lab) READ THE REST

