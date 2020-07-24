Watch the tiniest puppy, 3 months old, get his first grooming

A very small puppy gets groomed for the first time at 3 months of age.

Puppy pools are fun for puppies and kids My new puppy, Electra, loves this Toozey play pool. I love how easy it is to fold up and put away. This play pool will last us a long time. Made of pretty durable feeling waterproof tarp on the bottom and strong walls, the pool requires no inflating. A strong release valve holds water in, […] READ THE REST

How Electra the puppy keeps cool My puppy Electra beats the heat. View this post on Instagram The only rule is be cool #puppy #dogsofinstagram #summer #beattheheat #fluffy #cute #adorbs A post shared by Electra (@electra___cute) on Jul 14, 2020 at 5:44pm PDT READ THE REST

Disabled dog gets her wheeeeeelchair Her name is Luca, and look at her go on those new wheels! She’s a little french bulldog. My parents dog. She’s about 4 years old and due to a neurological disorder her hind legs decided to crap out on her. Luckily she’s a brick shithouse and is loving her new ride. Thing handles like […] READ THE REST

