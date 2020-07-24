Watch the tiniest puppy, 3 months old, get his first grooming

So tiny! So cute!
A very small puppy gets groomed for the first time at 3 months of age.
This is a toy poodle puppy.[video: Lovely Grooming]
So tiny! So cute!
A very small puppy gets groomed for the first time at 3 months of age.
This is a toy poodle puppy.[video: Lovely Grooming]
My new puppy, Electra, loves this Toozey play pool. I love how easy it is to fold up and put away. This play pool will last us a long time. Made of pretty durable feeling waterproof tarp on the bottom and strong walls, the pool requires no inflating. A strong release valve holds water in, […]
My puppy Electra beats the heat. View this post on Instagram The only rule is be cool #puppy #dogsofinstagram #summer #beattheheat #fluffy #cute #adorbs A post shared by Electra (@electra___cute) on Jul 14, 2020 at 5:44pm PDT
Her name is Luca, and look at her go on those new wheels! She’s a little french bulldog. My parents dog. She’s about 4 years old and due to a neurological disorder her hind legs decided to crap out on her. Luckily she’s a brick shithouse and is loving her new ride. Thing handles like […]
Maintaining “the look” isn’t always easy. For guys who actually care about their appearance, especially if they’re rocking facial hair, it isn’t always enough to wake up and just charge into your day. No, you need to get your entire visual package in line. Assuming you don’t have your own in-house barber, keeping the mane […]
If you’re a regular visitor to Boing Boing, chances are you’re into cool stuff. So when you’re looking to pick up something fairly generic like a toaster oven or a clock or a lamp, you’re probably also looking for something that brings with it a little personality, a little pizzazz, and a little personal style […]
If you needed any further proof that Americans are finally beginning to accept the bidet movement, consider this: a bidet company has the money to buy naming rights for an NFL football stadium. The company’s bid to rename the Buffalo Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park, New York may not end up happening, even though they’re […]