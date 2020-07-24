What it's like to live in Antarctica's Union Glacier Camp

Union Glacier Camp is a field camp in West Antarctica. It's a seasonal logistics hub for the people who come to the continent. It's located on a flat expanse of blue ice, making it ideal for planes to land and take off. In this very well-made video, you will learn about how the camp operates and meet some of the people who live and work there.
According to the Ice Trek website, a one-week visit to the camp, including airfare from Punta Arenas, Chile, runs a cool $51,250.
This video was made by Temujin Doran. His video channel has other equally interesting short films about places, like this about earthquake-proofing historic sites in Japan:
