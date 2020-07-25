Look at this unintentionally creepy magazine ad for a casino

Flipping through the pages of Los Angeles magazine this morning I came across this advertisement with a photo of a woman in an empty field, transfixed by a slot machine. The advertising copy reads "Welcome to Freedom."
If I saw this in a dystopian science fiction movie I would think it was too over-the-top.
