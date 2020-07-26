The next Venus rover will have a steampunk vibe

Hybrid Autonomous Rover – Venus is the next spacecraft scheduled to explore our hellish neighbor, and it will be more like a clock than a computer to survive the conditions.
Jonathan Sauder of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory came up with the idea after past missions' electronics were fried in Venus' atmosphere in less than an hour on the surface. He told BBC Sky at Night:
“Venus and Earth are neighbours in the Solar System, almost equal in size and mass. Both should have received similar amounts of rocks and volatiles from the solar nebula [during their] formation.
“But their evolutionary paths are apparently quite different. The question is why have they become such different worlds?”
Answering that question is why we’re going back because Venus might once have been even more like Earth than it is today.
It’s thought that for much of its early life Venus had liquid water and habitable temperatures on its surface until a runaway greenhouse effect transformed it into the hellscape it is now.
Let's hope it will help Earth avoid the same fate!
Image: NASA
The European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter satellite took this incredible image of the Sun, the closest photo ever taken of our star. It reveals tiny solar flares dotting the surface. The image above was captured at a distance of 77 million kilometers. From Nature: “When the first images came in, my first thought was this […]
The Atlas of Moons is National Geographic’s amazing interactive project to explore the incredible diversity of over 200 moons in our solar system, like Europa, shown above. Each moon is described and shown with as much recent information available.
There is less water on planet Earth than on Pluto, as revealed in this graphic by NASA’s Steve Vance (bio). Moreover, five moons orbiting other worlds in our solar system—Europa, Triton, Callisto, Titan and Ganymede—have more. Ganymede has nearly 40 times as much water as planet Earth!
This may sound a bit odd coming from such a tech-heavy haven as Boing Boing, but…have you ever thought about gardening? Don’t laugh. The groundedness and feeling of accomplishment that comes from growing something that you planted is powerful, particularly in our current situation. There’s a natural beauty in watching another living thing find purchase […]
When you hear the brand name Marshall, any music fan instantly conjures a single image: a classic Marshall stack. The amp has been synonymous with live performance since the 60s, with music artists of every stripe lining their stage sets with these thunderous cabinets. Even when you close your eyes, you can see them. The […]
It’s easy to want to section up the world into Android people and iOS people. Android people stick to their Samsungs and their Google Assistants and their freedom of choice while iOS people stick with their iPhones, Siris, and elite standards and never the two groups shall mix. Of course, the reality is that few […]