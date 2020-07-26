These Handmade Custom Bobbleheads Could Be The Best Gift You Give This Year

When you used to walk through any office you would likely spot a few bobbleheads. These wobbly figurines are great fun to have around, although most celebrate people we will never meet.
For something a little more personal, try Handmade Custom Bobbleheads. These mini caricatures are sculpted and painted by skilled artisans, based on any photo you provide. They make a great gift for family and friends, and a nice addition to your desk.
There is nothing wrong with owning figurines of your favorite athletes and movie characters. However, having an artist create a bobblehead from your likeness is infinitely cooler.
The process is pretty straightforward. You simply upload a photo of the person you want to see with a big, wobbly head, and choose a pose. This could be sitting behind a desk, standing proudly in superhero attire, or dressed ready for the catwalk.
The image is then passed to a skilled model maker, who crafts a 3D caricature. The likeness is usually spot-on, albeit with a clay complexion. You should receive your bobblehead around 4 to 6 weeks after placing an order.
The Custom Bobbleheads make really nice gifts and are an amusing way to mark your territory (think Dwight from The Office).
In this footage, a supercomputer’s CPU cores — nearly 900 of them — are neatly lined up in the Task Manager. The Doom logo appears, generated by code that targets each core. Then Doom itself plays, each “pixel” generated by thrashing a core with just the right amount of busy work. Max Holt: Finally got […]
The UK government today ordered domestic companies to stop buying equipment from Chinese vendor Huawei and to stop using its kit entirely by 2027. Huawei is suspected to be an arm of the Chinese government, breaking into western markets (and maybe its networks) by selling impossibly cheap equipment. The UK only recently approved more Huawei […]
• Amazon’s new Chinese thermal spycam vendor was blacklisted by U.S. over allegations it helped China detain and monitor Uighurs and other Muslim minorities
