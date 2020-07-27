Chernobyl fungus could block cosmic radiation in Martian colonies

YouTuber Anton Petrov summarizes the latest research that suggests a fungus found thriving in Chernobyl could be used to block radiation in spacesuits, extraterrestrial structures, and more, based on successful small-scale tests at the International Space Station.

The work at the ISS suggests that a 21 cm (~9-inch) layer of fungus could provide complete blockage of cosmic radiation. The good news is that small quantities can be transported, then grown on site. Also, if the fungus shield gets damaged, it can regenerate.

Scientists are looking into all kinds of biological substances that can block ionizing radiation, including one produced by humans: melanin.

Image: YouTube / Anton Petrov