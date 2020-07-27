Dog lost on South Carolina highway found 600 miles away in Miami

Belle the dog. Photo: Tim Whitfield/Facebook
Belle the dog jumped out of a car window on a South Carolina highway, to the horror of humans involved. Belle was found two weeks later, about 600 miles (966 kilometers) away in Miami, Florida, says the owner's son.
From the Associated Press:
The dog named Belle escaped from the moving car near Charleston on July 15, according to Tim Whitfield, whose 90-year-old mother owns Belle.
Whitfield put out a call for help on Facebook at the time and said that he bought the puppy for his mother after her dog of 16 years recently died. She was “heartbroken” after hearing the dog was lost, Whitfield added.
After nearly two weeks of searching, Whitfield learned over the weekend that a car of Florida residents grabbed Belle out of traffic after spotting the animal while traveling through Charleston to Miami, WCIV-TV reported Sunday.
The rescuers said they saved Belle because they were afraid she was going to be hit by oncoming cars, the station reported. They then tracked down Whitfield through social media posts.
More at AP, and ABC News 4 Charleston.
