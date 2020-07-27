/ Mark Frauenfelder / 2:40 pm Mon Jul 27, 2020

Excellent and cheap hair shears for DIY trims

I've been cutting my own hair for decades. And for the last couple of months, I've been trimming the hair of my family members. I finally replaced the all-purpose scissors with these stainless steel hair shears. I used an online code (ZHLVYBY6) to get a steep discount on Amazon. I have to say, I'm sorry I didn't get these a lot sooner. They work like a charm, especially for trimming bangs that require chipping into the hair. These things are very sharp and the finger holes are curved in a way that makes them very comfortable.