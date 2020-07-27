Red phone boxes in Yorkshire more likely to have non-phone uses now

Smartphones have relegated iconic red British telephone boxes to things of the past, but they are being preserved and repurposed. In fact, Yorkshire now has more repurposed boxes than working phone boxes.Via The Yorkshire Post:
Across Yorkshire, 410 phone boxes have now been taken over and transformed, into libraries, art galleries, museums and stores, with just 401 still traditionally taking calls.
[...] In Stutton near Tadcaster, the decommissioned box was converted into a Christmas card last year, passing on festive messages to neighbours and friends.
There is an art gallery in Settle, while York’s oldest phone box on Duncombe Place now houses a defibrillator.
