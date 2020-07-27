Strap in for a detailed explainer on flat-earthers' beliefs

Johnny Harris took on the brain-melting task of truly understanding the argument that the earth is flat, including the modern conspiracy theory that the military guards ice walls circling earth's perimeter. Hoo boy.
The truly terrifying stat in the video is that a recent poll found only two in three people age 18-24 have always believed the world is round:
You sort out your recycling. You don’t use plastic bottles anymore. And you’ve even gone paperless, right down to using the canvas shopping bag at the grocery store. But even if you’re trying to be ultra-vigilant to the environmental impact you make on our planet, there are bound to be some blind spots in that […]
When you used to walk through any office you would likely spot a few bobbleheads. These wobbly figurines are great fun to have around, although most celebrate people we will never meet. For something a little more personal, try Handmade Custom Bobbleheads. These mini caricatures are sculpted and painted by skilled artisans, based on any photo […]
Most people enjoy having items on their desks that convey a taste of who they are and what they’re about to visitors. Under those circumstances, could there possibly be a greater flex to show off all of your galactic ambitions than having the entire solar system on exhibit right on your desktop? Even if you […]