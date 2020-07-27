/ Andrea James / 5:35 am Mon Jul 27, 2020

Strap in for a detailed explainer on flat-earthers' beliefs

Johnny Harris took on the brain-melting task of truly understanding the argument that the earth is flat, including the modern conspiracy theory that the military guards ice walls circling earth's perimeter. Hoo boy.

The truly terrifying stat in the video is that a recent poll found only two in three people age 18-24 have always believed the world is round:

Image: YouTube / Johnny Harris