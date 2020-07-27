Strap in for a detailed explainer on flat-earthers' beliefs

The truly terrifying stat in the video is that a recent poll found only two in three people age 18-24 have always believed the world is round:

Johnny Harris took on the brain-melting task of truly understanding the argument that the earth is flat , including the modern conspiracy theory that the military guards ice walls circling earth's perimeter. Hoo boy.

