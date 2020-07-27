Teenager claims that her mom is Bigfoot

Ellie Marie Whitby, 19, has come clean about a Bigfoot hoax she staged in the forests around Runcorn, England, southeast of Liverpool. Whitby admitted to shooting a series of videos and uploading them to Bigfoot pages on Facebook. But if she was behind the camera, who was wearing the furry suit?
"I’m still not 100% sure how I managed to convince my mum to dress up as Bigfoot and chase me around the woods but she’s quite crazy, like me," Whitby told The Echo newspaper.
Now, residents on the town's Facebook page are reporting their sightings of Whitby and her mom!
images: Ellie Marie Whitby
