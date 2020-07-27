The Mighty Safe Vacuum Vault keeps your herbs and edibles fresh for up to 15 days

It’s bad enough when regular food stuff gets stale after a couple days sitting on your kitchen counter. But when infused edibles start losing their freshness...well, heck, edibles aren’t cheap!

If you’re going to do edibles, you may as well do them right, which means having the equipment to make sure your product remains both tasty and appealing while also staying out of the hands of anybody in your household who shouldn’t be partaking.

The Herbal Infuser came up with a smart, practical answer to the freshness question with their Mighty Safe Vacuum Vault.

Just like a vault stores and protects your valuables, so does the Mighty Safe stand guard over the quality and longevity of your food or herbs. Crafted from stainless steel, this food-grade storage container employs a reusable vacuum seal system that locks in odors and seals in freshness.

Just put your product inside this 0.7-liter container, lock on your lid, hit the pump about 20 or 30 times to suck out all the air, and your edibles and herbs will stay fresh for up to 15 days. There’s even a color indicating nipple that lets you know when you’ve got a secure vacuum seal.

The Mighty Safe makes it possible to pace yourself without feeling the need to scarf down the whole edible in one sitting so it doesn’t go bad. It also keeps your product safely encased, protected from sunlight and completely out of the way of potentially curious animals or children who might be enticed by unattended cookie or brownie.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a simpler, more effective way of safeguarding your herbs or making a great pot treat last for days than enlisting this small, but formidable protector into your routine.

Regularly priced at $29, you can pick up a Mighty Safe Vacuum Vault and even save a couple bucks in the process, getting it on sale now for $26.99.