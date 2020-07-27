The UK will soon have wild bison for the first time in 6,000 years

Bison kill selected trees by eating their bark or rubbing against them to remove their thick winter fur. This creates a feast of dead wood for insects, which provide food for birds. Tree felling also creates sunny clearings where native plants can thrive. The trust expects nightingales and turtle doves to be among the beneficiaries of the bison’s “ecosystem engineering”.

In 2022, four bison will be released in Kent, marking the first time wild bison have roamed in the United Kingdom in six millennia. Similar programs in other European countries have been very successful.

