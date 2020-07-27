Trump tweets imaginary law that doesn't exist to threaten protesters

Impeached president Donald Trump today tweeted an imaginary law that does not exist.
Anarchists, Agitators or Protestors who vandalize or damage our Federal Courthouse in Portland, or any Federal Buildings in any of our Cities or States, will be prosecuted under our recently re-enacted Statues & Monuments Act. MINIMUM TEN YEARS IN PRISON. Don’t do it! @DHSgov
There is no such law.
It doesn't exist.
Complete fiction.
Here's the original tweet.
Lawyers for Donald Trump on Monday filed a new challenge to the Manhattan District Attorney’s subpoena for the president’s tax returns, weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court said the president was not immune from state criminal probes.
