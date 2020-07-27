/ Xeni Jardin / 3:57 pm Mon Jul 27, 2020

Trump tweets imaginary law that doesn't exist to threaten protesters

Impeached president Donald Trump today tweeted an imaginary law that does not exist.

Anarchists, Agitators or Protestors who vandalize or damage our Federal Courthouse in Portland, or any Federal Buildings in any of our Cities or States, will be prosecuted under our recently re-enacted Statues & Monuments Act. MINIMUM TEN YEARS IN PRISON. Don’t do it! @DHSgov

There is no such law.

It doesn't exist.

Complete fiction.

Here's the original tweet.