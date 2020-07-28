Are you ready to write and publish your own book? It’s not as crazy as it sounds...

For all its downsides, you have to admit all this extra time spent at home has to have boosted your creativity. More time to sit and think means more time to develop new original ideas. Trust us, you wouldn’t be the first to find that a global emergency has fueled the need to start a great new creative project.

A book. You need to write a book. However, just the thought of taking on a project like that is enough to make you break out in hives. First, the process of bringing your thoughts and concepts together into an actual written manuscript is daunting, to say the least. Then once it’s finished...well, then what?

It’s no cause for alarm. In fact, the training in a package like The Creative Writing eBook Self-Publishing Bundle can efficiently lead you by the hand through the entire book writing process, from ideation and writing to publication to bringing that work to the public.

This collection features 10 courses that should help you get a strong idea of some of the most popular and profitable routes for authoring your own eBook.

If your work is non-fiction, you’ve got plenty of work to do before you even write word no. 1. In Novel Writing 101, students examine the essential phases of writing a novel, from research through starting your draft to the ongoing editing and polishing phases. The Scrivener Simplified course can help with that, showing how one published author creates a path for you to follow to use the popular writing software to gather notes, outline, write, rewrite and edit your work.

Of course, for the days when the words don’t flow like you’d hoped, the Writing Productivity Habits course can help you power through writer's block and ultimately make you a stronger, more efficient writer as you plan and follow new patterns that force you to write regularly.

So once the manuscript is finished, you’re done, right? Hardly. Deciding your next step can be difficult, but in the self-publishing world, you have some options. The training in So You Want To Self-Publish Your eBook explains those options, letting self-published authors decide if that’s actually their best route, then how to efficiently and economically make that ebook available.

Meanwhile, Amazon also has a means for you to actually create a true paperback version of your tome -- and the Paperback Publishing on Amazon KDP course could help you understand why that might be the right play for you.

Speaking of Amazon, the Kindle is a natural fit for any ebook writer. The courses Kindle Publishing, Kindle eBook Cover Design and Book Illustration and Kindle Formatting cover that in great detail, from crafting compelling copy to better market your book on Amazon sales pages to what makes a good book cover and how to get one to avoiding the amateur formatting mistakes that can smother your ebook in the crib if you aren’t careful.

Promotion is obviously key in getting your book out there, so the How to Build a Responsive Author Website examines how to put together that invaluable selling tool for selling your book and you to the widest possible audience.

Finally, here’s a thought you may not have considered -- could your book be taught as a class itself? Online Course Creation From A Book You Have Already Written proves that’s not as crazy an idea as it might sound, including how to repurpose your content into courses to sell online on platforms like Udemy.

It’s an exhaustive course collection -- and each of these classes is a $199 value on its own. But with this offer, you can get all 10 for just $4 each, only $39.99.