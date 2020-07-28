Bill Barr: 'I don't pay attention to [Donald Trump's] tweets unless they're brought to my attention'

At a hearing on Capitol Hill today, Bill Barr, Trump's attorney general and acting Roy Cohn, said something that's sure to ruffle the boss's ego.

“I don't pay attention to the president's tweets unless they're brought to my attention,” said Barr.

Wonder how frequently Trump's tweets are brought to Barr's attention.

Barr says he was not aware that DOJ has stated that the president's tweets are official White House statements. "I don't pay attention to the tweets unless they're brought to my attention," he adds. — Megan Mineiro (@MMineiro_CNS) July 28, 2020