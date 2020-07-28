/ Xeni Jardin / 1:22 pm Tue Jul 28, 2020

Visually impaired woman demonstrates how she uses her iPhone

Kristy Viers is visually impaired, and she made this great video recently to demonstrate how she uses her iPhone.

“Basically you run your finger along the screen,” she explains, and the haptics and voice-over features allow her to navigate to an app -- in this case, Twitter -- and she has a Braille keyboard.

Here's her original tweet.